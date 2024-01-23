Man accused in axe attack

Jan. 23—An Odessa man was arrested on a felony warrant Friday, four days after he was accused of going after another man with an axe.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a disturbance call from the 2000 block of East 42nd Street around 6 p.m. Jan. 15 and when they arrived, a man said he was sitting in his truck with his window down when a man later identified as Justin Mireles, 34, approached him wanting to fight.

The man told officers Mireles threw a medicine pack and liquid at him before going to his Dodge Ram to retrieve an axe. According to the report, the man had photo evidence showing Mireles approaching him with the axe.

Officers found the Ram empty in the 2800 block of North Century and called Mireles on his cell phone. According to the report, Mireles admitted to rushing at the man with the axe, but said it was because he was in fear for his life. He also admitted marijuana found in the Ram was his.

Warrants were issued for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of marijuana.

Mireles was booked on the warrants Friday and released the same day after posting surety bonds totaling $26,000.

[widget id="custom_html-8"]