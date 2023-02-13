Man accused of barricading inside Fort Collins 7-Eleven, starting fire

Fort Collins police said they arrested a man at a downtown-area 7-Eleven on Sunday afternoon after he had barricaded himself in the store and started a fire.

About 4:45 p.m., police were responding to a report of a man in someone's backyard who was making suicidal statements to the homeowner, according to a news release from Fort Collins Police Services. But while they were en route, the man went to the convenience store, 430 Remington St.

Police said he broke a window into the store, threatened a clerk with a large rock, began damaging the store and barricaded himself inside.

The clerk was able to get out of the store with help from two people police described as good Samaritans.

Police said the man set an item in the store on fire, so they broke a store window, allowing Poudre Fire Authority firefighters to extinguish the fire from outside.

A SWAT team responded and eventually subdued the suspect through "less lethal munitions" after he approached officers with a glass bottle, according to the news release.

The suspect was transported to a hospital. He has been booked into the Larimer County Jail on suspicion of felony arson, felony criminal mischief, felony menacing, resisting arrest and obstruction.

Fort Collins Police Services Lt. Mike Trombley said he was proud of the way the officers handled and resolved the situation. "I'm also thankful for the collaborative efforts of our partners at Poudre Fire Authority," he said.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

