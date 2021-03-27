Man accused in bear spray assault takes plea, then freed

Mar. 26—A man accused of assaulting a girl and allegedly using bear spray on a family of four — including a baby — during an incident last fall is free after pleading guilty Thursday to an amended charge.

Court files indicate Eli Kane Tollie, 42, pleaded guilty to one felony count of criminal endangerment. His original charge was assault on a minor.

According to Flathead County Detention Center records, Tollie was released from custody Thursday.

Tollie was originally jailed on the night of Saturday, Oct. 10, after sheriff's deputies arrived at the home located on McMannamy Draw at 5 p.m. after responding to a call about a disturbance with a weapon.

According to the charging document, a family member of Tollie's heard a noise outside the home. When he went to investigate, he saw Tollie choking and shoving a 13-year-old girl against the side of the building. The man said he heard Tollie say he was going to "cut [her] expletive throat." The man said he was able to get Tollie away from the girl.

The man said a short time after the first incident, Tollie entered the home and threatened to use bear spray on him. The victim said Tollie then turned the canister on himself, spraying everyone in the home.

The court filing indicated Tollie ran from the home. When officers arrived they reported several people had been harmed by the bear spray. Tollie then surrendered, but after being placed in the back of a patrol vehicle, he allegedly began banging his head against the window.

After Tollie was taken to Kalispell Regional Medical Center, officers said he allegedly threatened he would take the 13-year-old girl when he was released and flee from Montana because he had no intention of going to court.

Tollie is facing a maximum of 10 years in the Montana State Prison. The original charge of assault on a minor carried a five-year penalty. He also has a criminal history in Washington. In 2003, he was charged with forgery and pleaded guilty in 2005.

Tollie is scheduled to appear in front of Flathead County District Court Judge Dan Wilson for sentencing at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10.

