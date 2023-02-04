Man accused of beating another man with a baseball bat in Bloomfield arrested

A man accused of beating another man with a baseball bat has been arrested.

Authorities say 48-year-old Matthew Derr was charged in Sept. 2022 after he hit a man with a baseball bat multiple times outside of Sonny’s Pub in Bloomfield during an argument. The injured man’s skull could be seen through an injury on his head after he was attacked.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office was told Derr was staying at an apartment building on the 4000 block of Liberty Avenue.

Derr was walking out of the apartment when detectives arrived. He was arrested without incident. He is currently being held at the Allegheny County Jail and faces multiple aggravated assault and criminal mischief charges.

