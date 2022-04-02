Man accused of beating dog with bat

Apr. 1—WILLIMANTIC — A local man accused of beating his dog with a baseball bat, who was arrested last fall, will face a judge next month regarding the charges.

Luis Alberto Perez, 34, was arrested in connection with the alleged abuse last Oct. 11.

He was initially charged with second- degree assault, second-degree serious injury involving domestic violence, third- degree assault, second- degree breach of peace, second- degree failure to appear in court, second- degree criminal mischief, second- degree larceny, probation violation and first-degree failure to appear in court.

According to court records, he is now facing two additional charges: second- degree breach of peace, a misdemeanor, and first offense of maliciously and intentionally maiming, mutilating torturing, wounding or killing an animal, which is a felony.

Alberto Perez is due to appear in Danielson Superior Court again May 10, court records show, and has been released from custody.

The affidavit for Alberto Perez's arrest reveals details associated with the situation.

According to court papers, the residence of the man accused of beating his Rottweiler with a baseball bat was covered in feces and the wood floor had liquid stains on it.

The affidavit revealed the wood flooring was rotting in the area of the excrement.

According to court records, Alberto Perez's case is in the pre- trial phase and he pleaded not guilty to the second- degree breach of peace charge.

There is no plea entered in the court records for the felony charge.

The affidavit states Alberto Perez was living at 215 Jackson St.

The dog, who is named Grizzly, was taken first to North Windham Animal Hospital and later by Windham Animal Control staff to the Windham animal shelter.

The incident occurred July 18, 2021 and was captured on a Ring security camera and reported by the landlord.

After the dog was taken by Windham Animal Control and Alberto Perez vacated the apartment, the landlord had a maintenance crew clean it.

The affidavit indicates that, according to the staff at the hospital, it was the first time the Rottweiler had been there.

Alberto Perez said he had never taken the dog to a vet before, the affidavit states.

vit, animal control officer Allysha McEvily told police if she moved too quickly or raised her hand high, the dog would flinch and cower away from her, a sign of physical abuse.

The affidavit indicated a report from the animal hospital showed Grizzly had a previous elbow fracture.

A neighbor who spoke to police expressed concern that Alberto Perez was never home and said, if Grizzly was outside, she would give him treats and play with him.

The neighbor said Alberto Perez has been treating the dog " like garbage" since he got him, according to the affidavit.

According to the neighbor, Alberto Perez told her Grizzly broke the brand new flat- screen television and he was "thinking of getting rid of the dog," reads court records.

Alberto Perez told police he let the dog outside and he hit the dog a few times on the rear with a plastic wiffle bat, according to the arrest affidavit.

He said he didn't " actually hurt the dog" and never broke his leg or caused Grizzly any serious injury, the affidavit states.

Alberto Perez told police he believes the landlord reported the incident to police as a way to push him out of his apartment, the affidavit indicates.

