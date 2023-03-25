Man accused of beating dog to death released from DeKalb jail after prosecutor error

A man accused of beating his dog to death in a viral video has been released from jail.

Jail records show that Mekhi Jackson, who was facing a charge of animal cruelty, posted bond and was released on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office told Channel 2 Action News that Jackson was granted bond after one of their prosecutors went against protocol.

They say that during Jackson’s first court appearance, the judge granted bond despite being aware that he was already out on bond for a pending aggravated assault case.

The D.A.’s office said that, typically, the State would object to such a bond as a matter of protocol, but the prosecutor present did not.

TRENDING STORIES:

After his release, the State filed a motion to have his bond revoked. The Friday morning hearing was continued to a later date, so Jackson is not currently in custody.

The now-viral video was recorded earlier this month at an apartment complex on Flat Shoals Road. The video, recorded from a Ring doorbell camera, shows a man beating a dog before picking up the dog and slamming him to the concrete.

The dog can then be seen desperately trying to get away by running up the stairs. The dog later died from his injuries.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]