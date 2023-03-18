Man accused of beating dog to death in viral video booked into DeKalb jail, records show

A DeKalb County man who is being accused of beating his dog to death was arrested Friday night.

Jail records show that Mekhi Jackson, the man police say can be seen in the viral video, was booked into the DeKalb County Jail just after 8 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident that was filmed happened on Sunday along Flat Shoals Rad.

The video, which was recorded from a Ring doorbell camera, shows a man beating a dog before picking up the dog and slamming him to the concrete.

TRENDING STORIES:

The dog can then be seen desperately trying to get away by running up the stairs. The dog later died from his injuries.

Jackson is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail on a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Activists are planning a rally at the Georgia State Capitol on Sunday in an effort to urge to Governor Brian Kemp to form an animal cruelty task force.