Man accused of beating dog, stomping on its head in Dayton

Apr. 23—A 42-year-old man indicted Friday in an animal cruelty case is accused of attacking someone else's dog March 1 in Dayton.

Kenneth W. Tomlin of Dayton was issued a summons to appear May 5 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for cruelty to companion animals (serious harm) and a misdemeanor count of aggravated menacing.

Tomlin apparently was angry after his dog and another dog got into a fight.

"He went to the victim's home and beat the other dog, including hitting and stomping on its head," according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

The charge is a felony because the actions involved "acute pain of a duration that results in substantial suffering," the prosecutor's office said.

The dog survived. The case was investigated by the Dayton Police Department.