Man accused in beating of girlfriend

Nov. 14—An Odessa man was arrested Thursday night after his girlfriend sent her mother a cell phone recording of him beating her and threatening to choke her.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a woman called 911 around 6:30 p.m. Thursday to say her 20-year-old daughter had been trapped inside her Brady Station apartment all day by her daughter's boyfriend, Lucas Madole, 26.

The woman said her daughter told her she'd not been able to call 911 because Madole was threatening her with a gun and she'd sent her photos of her injuries and an audio recording of him saying he was going to "impede her breath and not stop this time," the report stated.

When officers arrived at the apartment, the daughter told them Madole forced his way into her apartment during an argument over his infidelity, chased her into her bedroom and repeatedly beat her in the face after throwing her onto the bed twice, according to the report.

The 20-year-old caught Madole on her cell phone not only stating he was going to impede her breathing, but that if she locked the door while he went to get his gun from his truck, he'd break a window and drag her out, the report stated. After he got back to the apartment, she said Madole threatened to pistol whip her and pointed the gun at her and himself.

The report noted the woman had a bruise that covered her entire right eye and parts of the rest of her face.

Madole was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.