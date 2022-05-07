Man accused of beating man with hammer in Dayton

May 6—A Dayton man is accused of assaulting another man with a hammer Thursday.

George Edward Green, 50, was charged with two counts of felonious assault, according to Dayton Municipal Court.

A 911 caller reported around noon Thursday he was being beat with a hammer in the 2200 block of East Fifth Street.

When police arrived, the man told officers he was hit around his head and body with the hammer, according to an affidavit. The suspect, later identified as Green, reportedly fled in a green Cadillac. The man was treated at Miami Valley Hospital for injuries related to the assault, according to court documents.

A detective found the suspect vehicle near McLain and Jude streets and police found Green at a house in the 1600 block of McLain Street.

During an interview with a detective Green "acknowledged chasing [the man] with a hammer due to a dispute over bicycles," court documents read. "George Edward Green said he 'blacked out' during the assault and did not remember what happened."

Officers reportedly found the suspected weapon at the house on McLain Street.

Green was arraigned Friday in Dayton Municipal Court, where his bond was set at $50,000. He remains in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting his May 13 preliminary hearing.