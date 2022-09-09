Man accused of beating puppy to death enters not guilty plea; family claims innocence

Robert Garon, 23, plays with his puppy, Buzz Lightyear, a 5-month-old Goldendoodle who died July 29 due to possible head trauma.

Nearly one month after a Naples man whose puppy died at an animal hospital was arrested on animal cruelty charges, his family is speaking up, claiming his innocence.

Detectives with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Animal Cruelty Investigations Alliance arrested Robert "Bobby" William Garon, 23, Aug. 11 and charged him with the late July slaying of his 5-month-old puppy.

Garon is accused of beating his puppy, Buzz Lightyear, to death.

Robert Garon, 23, poses with his puppy, Buzz Lightyear, a 5-month-old Goldendoodle who died July 29 due to possible head trauma.

Prior: Naples man, 23, arrested on animal cruelty charges after puppy dies in hospital

Missing puppy: CCSO seeks help in locating missing puppy one week after owners report disappearance

Now, family and friends are speaking up.

"It has been a parent's worst nightmare," said Suzanne Garon, Robert Garon's mother. "It's been horrendous for our entire family. We have all received numerous threats of violence and torture."

Suzanne Garon said the family has hired a private investigator to look into the threats against them, later adding that she reported those threats initially.

"People are saying absolutely horrible things and not just about our son, but to extended family members, our immediate family and to extended family members who live in other parts of the country," Suzanne Garon said.

She said they can't sleep nor eat, and they're afraid to go out.

"We're watching around the corner all the time to see if somebody's going to come attack us," Suzanne Garon said. "It's ... It's just a horrible thing. And you know, for our son, who was 100% innocent, his whole life has been turned upside down."

Suzanne Garon said both Robert Garon and his girlfriend lost their jobs following the puppy's death.

"He worked very hard his four years in college to get his finance degree and finally get a dream job where he was very successful and won all kinds of awards," Suzanne Garon said. "And then to have somebody come after him with these false accusations, his world is torn apart."

Story continues

Suzanne Garon added those close to the family have offered to step up and help.

"Everyone who knows our family, and everyone who knows Bobby has said they'd be more than willing to stand up as character witnesses, and say there's no way in hell, Bobby could be responsible for this," Suzanne Garon said.

Family, friends' side of the story

Suzanne Garon said when Robert Garon left his apartment the night of July 29, his dog Buzz was perfectly fine.

"He left and when he came home a couple of hours later, his roommate and his roommate's buddy, the two that actually gave their statements to the police, along with two additional people, were in the apartment," Suzanne Garon said.

Bobby said they were all drinking. And when he went in to go check on his puppy Buzz, Buzz was in severe distress. Bobby didn't know what happened.

Suzanne Garon said his girlfriend then arrived at the house and they both rushed the puppy to the animal hospital.

"They had no idea what happened as I said," Suzanne Garon said. "Bobby was not home."

Jennifer Keller, who's a registered nurse at Physicians Regional Healthcare System in Naples and one of Robert Garon's next door neighbors, said she couldn't believe Robert Garon would do something cruel to his puppy.

"Bobby has been nothing but a responsible kid," Keller said. "He has been working very hard and gaining certifications in his job."

She's known the family for four-and-a-half years, she said.

Robert Garon, 23, poses with his puppy, Buzz Lightyear, a 5-month-old Goldendoodle who died July 29 due to possible head trauma.

"I have never once seen Bobby be violent," Keller said. "I see him golfing on the golf course ... He never had any issues in regards to getting upset with ... If he's not playing well. He acts better than most adults."

Where does his case stand?

Robert Garon bonded out Aug. 12, jail records indicate. He entered a not guilty plea Tuesday.

Days before he was due in court, family and friends emailed the press in mass, claiming his innocence.

"This is one of the worst cases of animal abuse we’ve seen," Sheriff Rambosk said in a Facebook post at the time. "No animal should ever have to suffer such a death."

The sheriff's office began investigating Aug. 2 after Collier County Domestic Animal Services contacted them about a suspected case of abuse involving the puppy.

The investigation showed Garon and his girlfriend brought the injured puppy to the Emergency Pet Hospital, in the 6500 block of Dudley Drive, on July 29.

The puppy lived with the couple. The couple was unable to provide hospital staff with an explanation for the puppy’s injuries at the time, officials said.

The puppy was wet, disoriented, and unable to breathe normally, unable to stand or pick its head up.

A veterinarian examination revealed possible head trauma, bruising to the right ear and mouth, and muscle damage throughout the body.

The puppy died at the hospital from its injuries.

A witness later contacted the hospital and told staff they heard Garon beating the puppy on July 29.

Hospital staff contacted officials.

During the CCSO investigation, veterinarians performed a necropsy on the puppy at Humane Society Naples.

The necropsy report included the following, according to the post: "This dog’s death was caused by non-accidental, blunt force trauma to the head and body with secondary internal hemorrhage. I believe he suffered significantly from his injuries before death."

Robert Garon's family requested a polygraph on Garon through Naples-based John Hisler & Associates — a Naples-based company specializing in polygraph testing.

The company said in a press release the polygraph came back negative.

John Hisler, who administered the test, declined to comment Wednesday afternoon in Robert Garon's case and referred questions to Garon's attorney Donald Day, from Naples-based Law Office of Donald D. Day.

The Daily News attempted to reach Day for comment Wednesday afternoon. A spokesperson for his law firm returned the call Wednesday evening and said Day is in a lengthy trial and won't be available, at least, for the next two weeks.

When asked if her son is available for comment, Suzanne Garon said counsel advised it's best for Robert Garon to not respond to media requests.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Family of Naples man accused in animal cruelty case claims innocence