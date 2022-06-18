Man accused of beating, raping girlfriend arrested

Jun. 17—A 56-year-old Odessa man was arrested last week after his girlfriend told authorities he held her captive for four or five days and repeatedly beat and raped her.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, the 30-year-old woman escaped her home while the suspect, Arthur Estrada Aranda, was at a family function. The woman had bruises and a laceration that corroborated her story, the report stated.

On May 28, the woman called police to tell her story. She told investigators she'd received a text from an old boyfriend around May 24 telling her that he'd deposited $50 into her bank account and Aranda became angry and refused to believe she wasn't romantically involved with anyone but him.

Over the next four or five days, the woman said Aranda assaulted her every time she did not give him the answer he wanted to hear about other men. He threatened to kill her and her family if she screamed for help. According to the report, the woman said Aranda punched and slapped her face, hit her in the head with a cell phone, tied her up with shoelaces, choked her into unconsciousness and raped her twice with foreign objects. She also told investigators he forced her to perform oral sex on him multiple times.

Aranda was booked June 10 on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault with objects, a domestic violence charge and unlawful restraint. He was released from the Ector County jail on Monday after posting surety bonds totaling $165,000.