Man accused of beating woman for hours, sexually abusing her in Harrison Twp.

Jan. 4—A man reportedly held a woman against her will in Harrison Twp., beating and raping her over the New Year's holiday.

Jermaine McIntyre, 25, is facing two counts each of kidnapping and abduction and one count each of rape and having weapons while under disability, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received a report of rape. A 911 caller told dispatch a man beat a woman and had been holding her and another woman inside an apartment for multiple days, according to court documents. She also claimed he had a machete and two guns.

The woman reportedly escaped and ran to a laundromat on North Dixie Drive.

She was transported to Kettering Health Dayton. She had bruising on her forehead, neck, the right side of her head and her right eye and scratches on the back of her neck, according to court documents.

The woman told deputies she got into an argument with McIntyre about cheating around 11 a.m. on New Year's Eve, according to court records.

"McIntyre became angry at her and started hitting her," an affidavit read. "He assaulted her on and off for several hours."

He reportedly hit her in the head with a handgun and rod from a closet, tied her up and struck her with a cord wrapped around his hand.

He also raped the woman, according to court documents.

"Whenever she would begin to cry, he would threaten to hit her with the cord, which he had tied several knots in," the affidavit read.

The assaults stopped when she fell asleep.

After she woke up, she noticed McIntyre had her phone and purse.

"He told her she wasn't allowed to leave," court documents read.

She was able to escape while he was reportedly looking through her phone.

Deputies responded to the apartment and found McIntyre in a closet under clothing. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail early Tuesday morning.

His bond was set at $150,000 on Wednesday.