Man accused of being involved in fatal Halloween drive-by shooting in Fort Worth

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a Halloween drive-by shooting that left a 69-year-old Fort Worth man dead in a front yard.

A 19-year-old was arrested just days after the fatal shooting on Lebow Street in north Fort Worth.

Killed in the shooting was Evodio Rodriguez of Fort Worth. Three other people were listed as victims in a police report: a 56-year-old man, a 51-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man.

Fort Worth police have not released information on a motive for the drive-by shooting.

Jail records identified the second suspect as 23-year-old Jakari Brown. He was booked into the Fort Worth Jail Tuesday morning.

Brown who is accused of being involved in the fatal shooting faces a charge of murder in the case, according to jail records.

Fort Worth police had arrested Mario J. Gonzalez, 19, of Fort Worth just days after the Halloween slaying. Gonzalez was charged with murder in November, according to Tarrant County court records.

Gonzalez is accused of being the gunman in the shooting, according to court records.

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call just before 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2021 in the 3700 block of Lebow St.

Detectives believe a gunman in a vehicle opened fire at a home, killing Rodriguez and wounding other victims.