Man accused of Belleville homicide was on drugs at time of shooting, affidavit claims

The man accused of killing a Nutley woman in Belleville over the weekend was on drugs when he shot his longtime friend, court records claim.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Scott Hurring was under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the shooting of Erica Voloshin.

The complaint by the police said there was also a witness present who called 911. She confirmed that all three of them were partying the night before and arrived to Hurring's house to continue hanging out.

She claimed that all three of them had been friends for a very long time, the affidavit stated.

The witness in her statement said Hurring was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine.

She explained that Hurring had gone to sleep in his bedroom while she stayed awake with Voloshin. He then came out of his bedroom and shot Erica twice, hitting her on the neck the second time, according to the affidavit.

Police confirmed that Hurring resided at the house where the shooting took place.

The 43-year-old was charged with murder and unlawful possession of a handgun on Sunday night, the prosecutor said.

Police responded to a gunshot on Meacham Street in Belleville around 10:25 a.m. Sunday and found Voloshin suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:42 a.m.

According to her Facebook page, Voloshin worked as a licensed funeral director.

Several of her friends took to social media to share their remembrances of her and sorrow over her death. Her friend Aria Abatangelo remembered her for being the "go to friend" for the group and said she "truly cared and wanted to help everyone."

