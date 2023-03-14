Man accused of biting baby

Mar. 14—A Greencastle man was arrested here Tuesday morning after police found mouth-shaped bruises on an infant, according to court records.

The baby's parents took her to Witham Hospital in Lebanon for a newborn checkup Nov. 3, and hospital staff sent her to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis and alerted the Indiana Department of Child Services, Whitestown Police Detective Joseph Turney said in a probable cause affidavit.

The 2-week-old baby's father, Gavin Rogers, 24, told authorities he lived in Greencastle with his parents but had stayed with the baby and her mother in Whitestown since the baby's birth and stay in the neonatal intensive care unit, according to court records. Rogers said he gave the baby love bites and must have nibbled too hard, Turney wrote in his report.

Some Witham nurses had sounded the alarm when the baby and her parents were there for her birth, and some nurses were afraid to send the baby home with him after she was born, Turney reported.

Nurses reported that Gavin called the baby "ungrateful" and "little bitch," and said she was "evil," according to the affidavit.

"I am not comfortable sending this baby home to the care of the father of the baby," one nurse reportedly noted.

A Riley doctor reported the baby had several areas of bruising, including some with teeth marks, according to the affidavit.

"These injuries could only have been inflicted while using excessive force, which would have caused severe pain to the (victim)," Turney wrote after observing photos of mouth-shaped bruises on the baby's shoulder, both forearms, stomach, knee, and leg, according to the affidavit.

Rogers was charged Thursday with neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury and domestic battery resulting in bodily injury, both level 5 felonies.

Rogers is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond until his initial hearing scheduled for Friday.