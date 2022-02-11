Man accused of biting, choking woman in Mankato

Feb. 10—MANKATO — A man from Cottonwood County allegedly bit and choked a woman in Mankato, according to charges filed Thursday.

Anthony John Brock, 22, of Westbrook, faces a felony domestic assault charge in Blue Earth County District Court.

A woman reported she returned home Feb. 2 and tried to wake Brock up because he had a job interview later that night, according to a criminal complaint.

Brock reportedly got angry, she said, before slamming her onto a bed and holding his hand around her throat. He allegedly then released her, threw her down again, bit her on the right cheek and threatened to kill her.

An officer reported seeing and photographing "red raised skin" on the woman's cheek.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola