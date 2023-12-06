Man accused of biting Kent police officer, trying to take gun from second officer

A man is accused of biting a Kent police officer multiple times and trying to take another officer's gun while they tried to detain him early Thanksgiving morning.

Kobie Angelo Jones, 24, was arraigned Monday in Portage County Court of Common Pleas on charges in a grand jury indictment of first-degree felony aggravated robbery, second-degree felony escape, two counts of fourth-degree felony assault on a peace officer and a single count of first-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Judge Becky Doherty ordered Jones held on a $750,000 cash or surety bond.

It is unclear where Jones lives. Portage County court records, a police incident report and a Portage County Jail booking report all list a Kent address, on Franklin Avenue, but the report also says that identification found in Jones' wallet indicates he lives in Norton. Court records in Summit County, where Jones was recently indicted on several charges, show a Barberton address.

According to the report, an officer stopped a pickup truck after noticing it did not have a rear license plate on Franklin Avenue near Harris Street at a little before 3 a.m. Nov. 23. The driver was a Franklin Township man, with Jones eventually identified as the passenger.

"The driver of the vehicle was very cooperative with police," said Kent Police Lt. Mike Lewis. "But Mr. Jones was evasive and uncooperative. He provided false information to the officers on the stop, lied about his identity — reason being he believed he had warrants out for his arrest."

Police said the driver followed orders and remained in the vehicle throughout the incident. He admitted that the vehicle's registration had expired and was released from the scene with a warning.

According to the report, the two officers at the scene decided to detain Jones until they could identify him. After having him get out of the vehicle, Jones began pulling away from one officer while he was patting him down. Jones was warned several times that an electric shock device would be used if he continued, but then he ran, the report says.

An officer grabbed him by the waist, with the Jones trying to push him away. Jones still fought and began biting the officer on the hands and wrists, the report alleges. Another officer, meanwhile, had used a shock device on Jones, but it did not stop him. He then yelled that Jones had his hand on his sidearm and pulled away to stop him from getting the gun.

Jones then broke free and ran through a yard, with the officers chasing him. A shock device was again deployed and Jones fell to the ground. As both officers wrestled with him on the muddy ground, Jones again bit the same officer's hands and tried to grab both officers' gear, the report says.

After more than two minutes, three other officers had arrived and Jones was placed into handcuffs. As two of those officers were taking him to a cruiser when he tried to run again and was taken to the ground.

The man was transported by ambulance to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center for treatment. He was later released and taken to Portage County Jail.

Several of the bites broke the officer's skin and he drove himself to the hospital for treatment. No other injuries requiring medical attention were reported suffered by police.

Lewis said Jones has unrelated pending charges in Summit County but no outstanding warrants..

In the Portage County case, Jones is scheduled for a Jan. 23 jury trial in the Portage County case. A discovery hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20 and and pretrial hearing on Jan. 3.

An attorney for Jones could not immediately be identified.

More: Marshals offer cash reward for information in shooting death of pregnant Kent woman

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Report: Kent police officer bitten multiple times during traffic stop