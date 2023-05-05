Man accused of blowing up DeKalb ATM, stealing over $89K was looking to do it again, complaint says

A man accused of blowing up an ATM in March is now being charged with scouting out more ATM locations to blow up.

DeKalb County police arrested Abdurrahim Jalal after he was accused of using a pipe bomb to blow up the ATM at the Bank of America near North DeKalb Mall just after 3 a.m. on March 29.

After blowing up the ATM, court documents said Jalal took $88,780, which included $42,320 in twenty-dollar bills and $13,160 in ten-dollar bills.

According to a federal court complaint from a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent, Jalal was caught scouting other ATMs near intersections in late April.

The complaint said on April 25, Jalal was seen driving around the greater Atlanta area making several stops, three of which were near bank branches with ATMs near intersections with easy access to highways or freeways.

The agent noted in his complaint that all locations were similar to the original one bombed in March.

According to the complaint, Jalal returned to two of the three bank locations the next day between 2:30 a.m. and 3:15 a.m., leading investigators to believe that these were potential locations to conduct a similar incident.

After being arrested on April 29, Jalal was charged with possessing explosives/destructive devices, theft by taking and arson in the second degree.

He has not been charged at the federal level.

