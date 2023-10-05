Man accused of bludgeoning mom and grandfather to death in Fresno. Will there be a trial?

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy Michael Sasso testified Wednesday that it didn’t take long to discover that the unassuming two-story home on East Tulare Avenue was the scene of a grisly murder.

Summoned to the home by a 911 call on Jan. 6, 2022, Sasso was directed to the front yard by a Fresno Police Department sergeant. On the spacious lawn, wrapped in a tarp-like fabric was the lifeless body of 90-year-old Mel Abdelaziz.

Sasso said Abdelaziz had severe injuries and dry blood on his face.

As additional deputies arrived, Sasso entered the home where they would make another shocking discovery: the bruised and bloody body of 58-year-old Melba Abdelaziz, Mel Abdelaziz’s daughter.

Deputies followed a trail of smeared blood, and found her in the bathtub, clothed in just her underwear.

The suspect in the murders was Melba Abdelaziz’s son, Rahmad Kerel Parke, 27. Parke was on the run for nine days before being arrested in Southern California and returned to Fresno County where he was charged with double homicide with special circumstances.

If convicted, Parke could face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Parke is being represented at his preliminary hearing by Deidra Adams and Scott Baly.

Judge Brian Alvarez has the task of determining if there is enough evidence to move the case forward to a jury trial.

Also testifying Wednesday was Jessica Martinez, a crime scene specialist with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, and Dr. Angellee Chen, a forensic pathologist who formerly worked in Fresno County.

Martinez, who was responsible for photographing the bodies, testified that both victims were covered in bruises and blood.

Melba Abdelaziz had multiple lacerations around her face, head and shoulders.

Martinez was also asked to photograph a piece of wood that detectives believe was used to kill Melba. A pair of scissors were also found near the grandfather’s body and allegedly used in the attack.

Mel Abdelaziz also had bruising to the left side of his face, bruising to his chest, and puncture wounds to his right arm, wrist and hand.

The autopsy revealed Melba Abdelaziz died from blunt force trauma, Chen testified. A wooden chair leg was likely the murder weapon, she said.

“On the back of her head was a large laceration with lots of hemorrhaging underneath the scalp,” she testified.

Chen determined Mel Abdelaziz died from blunt force trauma to his neck and head with a contributing factor being his advanced heart disease. Chen also said it is possible he was strangled as well.

The preliminary hearing continues Thursday in Dept. 50.