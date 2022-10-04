Man accused of boarding up home to hold mother, wife, and children captive in Barrow County
A man in Winder is facing several charges. The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office says Thomas Brantley boarded up the doors and windows of his home to trap his wife, four children, and elderly mother inside.
The wife and four children eventually escaped from a back window and the wife able to call police, according to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators arrested Thomas Brantley. The Sheriff’s Office did not have information on how long the family was held in the home.
Brantley is charged with false imprisonment, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, cruelty to children, reckless conduct, reckless household, and exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults.
