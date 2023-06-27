Man accused of Boulder stabbing facing first-degree assault charge

Jun. 26—A man accused of stabbing another man in the University Hill area on Friday is facing a first-degree assault charge.

At about 1:50 a.m. Friday, University of Colorado Boulder police responded to the area of 13th Street and College Avenue after getting a call about two people who were fighting when one pulled out a knife and stabbed the another.

Witnesses told police the suspect was walking away southbound in an alley from College Avenue toward Broadway. Dispatchers said the victim was bleeding from his right side and inside a 7-Eleven at 1091 13th St.

After arriving on scene, police found the victim with a stab wound on the right side of his upper chest near his armpit. He told police his friend, Soren Roller, 34, stabbed him.

The victim was taken to Boulder Community Health's Foothills Hospital where he underwent a successful surgery but did suffer serious bodily injury from the stabbing, according to the affidavit.

Police talked to the victim more at the hospital, and he told police he had been friends with Roller for a few years and Roller had been heavily drinking Thursday night. The victim told police he and Roller got into a disagreement and Roller put his hands on him before stabbing him.

Witness reports in the affidavit described a verbal and physical fight between the victim and Roller and "two quick jabbing motions."

Police were familiar with Roller due to a previous contact but were unable to locate him immediately after the incident. Boulder police tweeted at 8 p.m. on Friday that they had Roller in custody.

Roller is set to appear in Boulder County Court Tuesday for his filing of charges. He is currently being held on $50,000 bond. His booking photo was not available Monday.