Man accused of Boulder stabbing pleads not guilty, set for trial

Oct. 16—A man accused of stabbing another man in the University Hill area in June has pleaded not guilty and is set for a jury trial in February.

Soren Roller, 39, pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

Roller was set for a four-day jury trial the week of Feb. 19. He is currently in custody on a $50,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, at about 1:50 a.m. June 23, University of Colorado Boulder police responded to the area of 13th Street and College Avenue after getting a call about two people who were fighting when one pulled out a knife and stabbed the another.

Witnesses told police the suspect was walking away southbound in an alley from College Avenue toward Broadway. Dispatchers said the victim was bleeding from his right side and inside a 7-Eleven at 1091 13th St.

After arriving on scene, police found the victim with a stab wound on the right side of his upper chest near his armpit. He told police his friend, Roller, stabbed him.

The victim was taken to Boulder Community Health's Foothills Hospital where he underwent a successful surgery but did suffer serious bodily injury from the stabbing, according to the affidavit.

Police talked to the victim more at the hospital, and he told police he had been friends with Roller for a few years and Roller had been heavily drinking Thursday night. The victim told police he and Roller got into a disagreement and Roller put his hands on him before stabbing him.

Witness reports in the affidavit described a verbal and physical fight between the victim and Roller and "two quick jabbing motions."

Police were familiar with Roller due to a previous contact but were unable to locate him immediately after the incident. He was later taken into custody.