Man accused of bow and arrow attack in Broome County pleads guilty to attempted assault

An Endicott man facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting another man with a bow and arrow in July has pleaded guilty to one felony.

Carson Vanco, 21, was initially charged with first-degree assault and fourth-degree conspiracy, both felonies, after police say he shot 23-year-old Bayso Vannavongsa, of Oliver Street in Binghamton, in the chest.

Vanco pleaded guilty in Broome County Court on Friday to one felony count of first-degree attempted assault.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. July 26 at the former Vestal Hills Country Club property at 3123 Webb Road in the Town of Binghamton, according to the Broome County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found Vannavongsa in the parking lot, alert and conscious with a non-life-threatening wound to his chest.

Deputies also learned two other people left the area in a dark-colored sedan prior to their arrival.

New York State Police subsequently took Vanco and another person, 21-year-old Savannah Perry, also of Endicott, into custody after a state trooper spotted the sedan.

An investigation determined Vannavongsa had been using the old country club facility to store stolen property, including firearms, investigators said.

Police say all three suspects knew each other, and investigators believe when their relationship began to deteriorate, Vanco and Perry conspired together to ambush Vannavongsa and assault him.

The bow Vanco used to shoot Vannavongsa was located and seized during a search of the former country club property, which closed in 2013.

Cases against the other two suspects are still pending in Broome County Court. Perry was charged with first-degree assault and fourth-degree conspiracy.

Vannavongsa was charged with multiple felonies, including three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Vanco will be sentenced by Judge Joseph Cawley on Nov. 29 and faces a maximum of eight years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.

