Man accused of boy's murder held in jail on $3 million bond

A Texas man accused of murdering 11-year-old Logan Cline was booked into the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center on Tuesday, according to online jail records.

Corey Allen Trumbull, who had been imprisoned in Nevada, was formally charged with capital murder and tampering with evidence Wednesday in connection with the boy's Dec. 14, 2019, death in a Wichita Falls hotel room, according to court records.

More: Mother indicted on murder charge in connection with son's death

Wichita County Justice of the Peace Rodney Burchett set 34-year-old Trumbull's bail at $3 million, according to court documents.

Corey Trumbull

Trumbull and the child's mother, Stormy Loraine Johnson, are suspected of repeatedly abusing the boy over a period of time and beating him to death, according to allegations in court records.

Check back with www.timesrecordnews.com for more on this developing story.

More: Woman accused of beating to death 11-year-old son with boyfriend

Police believe the couple dumped the child's body in an abandoned car where Wichita Falls police found it Feb. 27, 2020, in the 1200 block of Kenley Lane, within walking distance of the hotel, according to allegations in court records.

More: Capital murder indictment accuses Trumbull of beating 11-year-old to death in Wichita County

Johnson, 39, has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with her son's death, according to court documents.

She has been held in jail in Wichita County since Aug. 13, 2021, on a total bail of $1.250 million, according to online jail records.

A Wichita County grand jury indicted Trumbull April 14, 2020, on a charge of capital murder of a person 10- to 14-years-old in connection with the boy's death, court records show.

Prosecutors can seek life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a child 10 to 14 years old.

Both Trumbull and Johnson were convicted of other charges in Clarke County, Nevada, and served time in prison there before they were brought to Wichita County.

Story continues

Trumbull has convictions for battery-domestic violence with a deadly weapon, lewdness with a minor and child abuse, endangerment or neglect, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Johnson was convicted of child abuse, endangerment or neglect, according to online prison and jail records.

The couple got in touch online and met in Midland where Johnson is from, according to Las Vegas, Nevada, arrest reports. After they left Wichita Falls, they drifted to Las Vegas with Johnson's daughter.

Before his arrest, Trumbull's last known address was a homeless shelter in San Angelo, according to arrest reports and publicdata.com.

More: Police: Domestic violence investigation led to discovery of 11-year-old's body in car

More: Implicated in death of boy in WF, couple is accused of child sex crimes, child abuse

More: Police report: Trumbull said if he 'wanted it, he would take it no matter what'

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news, politics and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Her Twitter handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Accused of boy's murder, Corey Trumbull held in Wichita County