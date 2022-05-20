Man accused of brandishing gun at Santa Fe Place mall, fighting security guard

May 20—A Santa Fe man was arrested Wednesday after police said he brandished a firearm inside Santa Fe Place mall before getting into an altercation with a security guard, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Angelo Chavez, 22, faces aggravated assault, aggravated battery and child abuse charges.

According to court documents, Chavez's girlfriend told police she arrived at the mall Monday with a family member when she noticed a mall security guard, an ex-boyfriend, following her.

She told police she called Chavez, which started an argument on Facebook between Chavez and the guard, according to the complaint.

Chavez, his girlfriend and their infant daughter returned to the mall Wednesday and eventually made contact with the security guard, leading to a fight, according to the complaint.

Chavez said the fight started because the security guard was harassing him and his girlfriend. He said his gun fell to the ground during the scuffle, after which he picked it up and hit the guard with it. He then recanted and said he drew his weapon from its holster "so he could hit him," according to the criminal complaint.

Chavez denied threatening the guard in the message and said it was a misunderstanding, according to the complaint.

According to police, Chavez could be seen on surveillance video brandishing the gun from his hip and running after the security guard before getting tackled, resulting in the weapon to tumbling to the floor. Another security guard who was called for backup then kicked the gun away from the skirmish.

Chavez was being held in the Santa Fe County jail and will have his first appearance in court Friday.