Police arrested a man Saturday afternoon who allegedly brandished a knife at customers at a downtown Redding restaurant.

Adam Culbreth of San Rafael, 45, also followed and tried to stab customers in the parking lot of the Safeway grocery store on Pine Street, across the street from Lulu’s Eating and Drinking Establishment restaurant, police said.

Culbreth also brandished a knife at customers at Lulu's, police said.

Officers went to the store shortly after 4:30 p.m. and found Culbreth on the north side of Safeway, near the loading dock, police said.

Culbreth refused officers' commands, walked away from them and sat on the ground and drank from an open container of alcohol, Redding police said.

Culbreth, who was carrying a folding knife, was arrested without incident, police said. Culbreth was booked into the Shasta County Jail on suspicion of brandishing a deadly weapon (other than a firearm), public intoxication, and resisting arrest.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Man accused of brandishing knife in downtown Redding