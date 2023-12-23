Man accused of brandishing stolen gun during argument in New London

Dec. 22—NEW LONDON — A 21-year-old New Britain man was arrested Thursday after police said he was seen brandishing a stolen gun during an argument in New London.

Police were dispatched at approximately 2:57 p.m. to the area of 40 Pearl St. for a report of man, later identified as Johnny Figueroa-Nieves, arguing with a woman while waving a firearm, New London police said in a news release.

Police said a 9mm pistol listed as being stolen from Georgia was recovered at the scene, along with ammunition and cocaine. Police said a protective order between Figueroa-Nieves and the woman was in place at the time of the incident that stemmed from a domestic violence incident.

Figueroa-Nieves was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition, theft of a firearm, violation of a protective order and possession of narcotics.

Figueroa-Nieves was previously convicted in Norwich Superior Court for second-degree failure to appear and has several pending criminal cases in New Britain Superior Court on charges that include risk of injury to a child, burglary and assault, according to the state judicial website.