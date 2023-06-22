Man accused of brandishing weapon during Tulip Time pleads guilty

Steven Bruso has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of brandishing a firearm in public at two different locations in Holland and Park Township, including during the Tulip Time Festival on May 8.

HOLLAND — A man who was arrested in May for brandishing a firearm in public in Park Township and Holland during the Tulip Time Festival pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Steven Bruso, 57, of Holland Township, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of brandishing a weapon Tuesday, June 20, in the 58th District Court.

Bruso was arrested by the Holland Department of Public Safety and charged with a misdemeanor after officers responded to reports of a subject in possession of a rifle in downtown Holland during Tulip Time on May 8. Bruso was identified through witness statements.

Initially the incident was reported on social media as a gunman in downtown Holland but when asked by The Sentinel, the HDPS clarified that it was a subject open carrying. Initial investigation found that Bruso didn’t threaten anyone and no shots were fired.

While the state's open carry law allows people to carry a firearm in most places, "brandishing" a weapon — gesturing or showing someone the weapon in a manner that could be considered threatening to a reasonable person — is illegal.

Bruso’s sentencing has yet to be scheduled. According to the Michigan Penal Code, the recommended sentencing for brandishing a firearm in public is imprisonment for no more than 90 days or a fine of no more than $100 or both.

