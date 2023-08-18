Man accused of breaking into 6 cars, home in Georgia neighborhood, deputies say

A man is behind bars after officials say he committed a string of car break-ins.

Fayette County Sheriff officials said on Aug. 16, deputies responded to reports of an entering auto in progress call on Broadwater Drive.

When deputies arrived, they located a Kia Soul parked at the end of Longmeadow Court that was reported stolen out of Clayton County.

After searching the area, deputies learned that the suspect had entered six vehicles and a home before fleeing into the woods to evade arrest.

Authorities did not provide additional details regarding the home invasion.

Deputies said a concerned citizen who called 911 prompted the arrest of the suspect, identified as Jayziah Jones of Riverdale.

Jones was charged with six counts of entering auto, burglary, home invasion, theft by receiving stolen property - firearm and theft by receiving stolen property - vehicle.

He was booked into the Fayette County Jail.

