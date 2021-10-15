Man accused of breaking into 71-year-old’s KY home during police pursuit. She died.

A woman from Trigg County is dead after a man from central Illinois allegedly broke into her home during a police pursuit and assaulted her, according to Kentucky State Police.

Mary Dullenty, 71, of Cadiz, died at the Trigg County Hospital, according to KSP. Harold Jett, 48, of Taylorsville, Ill., has been charged with murder, second-degree burglary and first-degree fleeing or evading police.

According to KSP’s preliminary investigation, the Trigg County sheriff’s department received a call Thursday afternoon about a man shooting at a vehicle on South Road in Cadiz.

Sheriff’s deputies and Cadiz police officers determined that Jett fired the shots and attempted to contact him, but he fled, according to state police.

KSP said the pursuit ended at Hilltop Street, where Jett allegedly entered Dullenty’s residence. Jett turned himself in not long afterward and deputies discovered Dullenty injured inside.

Jett was in the Christian County jail Friday. An autopsy has been requested for Dullenty, per KSP.