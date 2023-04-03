Man accused of breaking into car says he “thought it was” his

Atlanta police arrested a man suspected of breaking into a car after he told an officer he “thought it was” his car.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, officers responded to 332 4th Street NE to a report of a suspicious man entering a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a woman who said she witnessed a man enter and rummage through a vehicle that did not belong to him.

She said the man yelled obscenities at her while rummaging through the vehicle.

She immediately called police and provided a description and direction of travel for the man.

Officers located the man and detained him.

The suspect was identified as Ishmael Murillo.

When asked what he was doing by the car, Murillo told an officer, “I thought that was my car over there.”

Murillo repeatedly apologized for the crime and asked the officer if he could go on his way.

The officer refused.

Murillo was charged with entering auto and taken to the Fulton County Jail.

