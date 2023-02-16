Man accused of breaking into cars previously arrested more than 90 times for the same crime

A 21-year-old man suspected of looking into cars has been charged with the same crime over 90 times.

On Jan. 11, Atlanta officers were reportedly told two men were looking into cars in the parking lot at 1801 Howel Mill Road.

Authorities say they were last spotted leaving the area in a gray Tesla. Officers found the Tesla near Northside Drive and 16th Street.

Once the suspects spotted the police they allegedly sped away.

Video shows APD air unit tracking the car to Cairo and Jett streets, where the car crashed and the suspects ran away.

After a lengthy search, a K9 officer found the driver, identified as Montavious Sanders.

Officers learned that Sanders is a convicted felon. Jail records show that since 2019, Sanders has been charged with entering auto over 90 times.

After searching the car, officers also reportedly found a stolen gun.

Sanders is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, reckless conduct, and several traffic violations.

Officers did not identify the passenger.

