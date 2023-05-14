Man accused of breaking into dorms, groping students at Pacific Lutheran University

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man accused of breaking into dorms at Pacific Lutheran University and groping female students Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff’s department, the man entered two different dorm rooms and stood over the female students while they were sleeping. The man woke the students up by groping them and then ran away.

After the groping incidents, one of the victims chased the man in the parking lot and pepper sprayed him, the sheriff’s department said. She was also able to take a picture of the man.

Sheriff’s deputies are working with campus security to obtain surveillance footage and forensics teams responded to process fingerprints at the scene.

Anyone who knows the suspect or has information regarding the incident is asked to call the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department or make a tip through Crime Stoppers.