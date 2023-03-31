Man accused of breaking into home, shooting and killing dog, Burke County sheriff says

A man is accused of breaking into someone’s home along Settlemyre Road in Morganton on March 23 and shooting and killing the homeowner’s dog while threatening the people inside, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said.

Warrants were taken out on Zackary “Cowboy” Roach for first-degree burglary, communicating threats, and cruelty to animals.

Roach, who had cocaine on him, was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop, the sheriff said.

A magistrate gave Roach a $23,500 bond.

Roach bonded out the next morning.

Shortly after Roach made bond, the Criminal Investigation and Narcotics Division conducted another traffic stop on Roach and recovered a pistol holster from inside the vehicle, the sheriff said.

At that time, deputies served a search warrant on Roach’s home at 1635 Butler Hill Road in Morganton.

Deputies seized 10 firearms, including the pistol apparently used during the burglary on Settlemyre Road, the sheriff said.

Roach was arrested again and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was placed in the Burke County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

