Man accused of breaking into home, stealing women's underwear

A 34-year-old Livingston County man is accused of breaking into a home and stealing women’s underwear, according to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

Charles Provorse Jr., of Nunda, allegedly broke into a home in the village of Nunda and stole underwear belonging to two women on Feb. 2, police said. He was arrested on Feb. 15.

Provorse was charged with second-degree burglary as a sexually motivated felony, tampering with physical evidence, and making a punishable false written statement.

Following his arrest, he was taken to the Livingston County Jail, where he was arraigned.

He is currently being held on $25,000 cash bail.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Charles Provorse accused of stealing women's underwear from home