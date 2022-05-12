Man accused of breaking into Le Sueur County home, hiding in attic

May 12—LE CENTER — A man is accused of breaking into a home and hiding in an attic Tuesday in Kilkenny.

John Edward O'Neill, 59, no known current address, was charged with felony burglary Wednesday in Le Sueur County District Court, along with misdemeanors for trespassing and property damage.

A criminal complaint states a woman called the Le Sueur County Sheriff's office at 5:58 a.m. Tuesday to report a man had cut wires and broken a basement window to get inside a home. The storm door to the garage reportedly had a "no trespassing" sign on it.

The woman stated she hadn't seen the man leave the residence. More law enforcement officers arrived and made multiple attempts to get O'Neill to leave, according to the complaint.

After he didn't respond to the attempts, they reportedly located O'Neill in the attic of the garage, where he'd been laying on his stomach behind various items. The owner of the home confirmed he didn't have permission to be there.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola