Man accused of breaking into sleeping woman’s home left critical clue behind, NC cops say

Police have identified a burglar accused of breaking into a sleeping woman’s apartment in North Carolina after analyzing “forensic evidence,” the Asheville Police Department said in a statement.

The clues led to charges against Austin Keith Geddings of Manning, South Carolina, including felony first degree burglary, felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, police said.

Now, police have asked the public to help them locate Geddings.

According to the department, Geddings is accused of breaking into a woman’s apartment in Asheville’s Kenilworth neighborhood in October 2021 while she was sleeping. He is accused of stealing several items before the woman woke up, police say.

Police did not disclose what kind of “forensic evidence” led them to identify Geddings in their statement to the public. McClatchy News reached out for comment from the Asheville Police Department but did not receive an immediate response.

“The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Geddings, who is described as a white male, 24 (years of age), 160 pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes,” the department said in a statement. “He has a tattoo of a skull on his right forearm.”

According to the authorities, citizens can share information by using the TIP2APD smartphone app, or calling 828-252-1110.

APD asking public's help to locate: Burglar that Broke Into a Sleeping Woman's Apartment Back in October 2021. Austin Keith Geddings was ID'd by forensic evidence.@WLOS_13 @foxcarolinanews @SpecNews1MTN @newsradio570 @WSPA7 pic.twitter.com/3ewU5en95h — Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) January 5, 2022

