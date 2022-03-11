Man accused of breaking windows of local businesses

Mar. 10—It wasn't Ernest T. Bass throwing rocks through windows in Mayberry, NC, on the Andy Griffith Show and it wasn't funny to a handful of business owners. Bass was prone to throw rocks through windows and now it appears Crossville has its own version of Ernest T.

A Crossville homeless man has been accused of carrying out a rampage of breaking windows of local businesses, a city-owned building and a church during the night of March 3.

Joshua Wiley Hays, 47, no address available, was arrested by Crossville Police the same day the destruction was discovered, according to offense and arrest reports. He faces five counts of vandalism.

Last Thursday morning police were kept busy when building and business owners arrived to find windows broken out. Video surveillance at some of the businesses showed a suspect on the property when the breakage occurred.

Businesses hit by the vandalism included:

—Roadrunner Motors on N. Main St., $500 in damage to one window with surveillance video identifying a suspect;

—Mayberry's warehouse on Webb Ave., $700 in damage to two windows with surveillance showing a suspect throwing rocks;

—Fortes' Restaurant on the Square on E. Fourth St., $1,000 in damage to one window. A nearby camera captured a man throwing a large rock through the window;

—French Shoes and Boots warehouse off Thurman Ave., $200 in damage to one window on a van with surveillance camera capturing the incident;

—First Christian Church on E. First St., $500 damage to two windows; and,

—The former O.D. Pugh surveying office being sold to the city, $200 to one window.

Hays was jailed on five warrants of destruction of property and a sixth charge is anticipated, if not already served. Hays will appear in General Sessions Court for a hearing that is to be set.

