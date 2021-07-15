Man accused of bringing loaded gun into Jeannette district court building

Jul. 15—A Jeannette man is accused by police of bringing a loaded gun into the city's district court office last week, according to court papers.

John Raymond Horne, 30, is being held without bail at the Westmoreland County Prison.

City officers were called to the court building on Jayhawk Drive at 2 p.m. July 8 after learning that Horne, who had a warrant out for his arrest, was there. When police searched him they reported finding a "very weathered" revolver in his front pocket that was loaded with eight bullets, according to court papers.

A pocket knife was seized from his waistband, police said.

Horne claimed the firearm was not his and that he was holding it for his girlfriend. She told police she was unaware he had it with him and that she doesn't own a firearm, according to court papers.

He was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on weapons violations. Horne did not have an attorney listed in online court records. District Judge Joseph DeMarchis denied bail, citing a risk to public safety, according to online court records.

The arrest warrant stemmed from an incident in which Horne and another man are accused by police of repeatedly firing a gun outside a South 11th Street home on July 3, according to court papers. He was arraigned on weapons charges in that case July 8 and denied bail.

Horne told police he and the other suspect were firing the gun on the porch in a densely populated area. Police said they found several shell casings lying outside.

Preliminary hearings in both cases are set for July 22.

Horne was one of six people arrested in 2012 in connection with a string of arsons in Jeannette. He was sentenced to 18 to 36 months in a state prison, according to court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .