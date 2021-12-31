Man accused of bringing Maine girl to New York for sex appears in court

Dec. 31—A 27-year-old man accused of driving a Maine girl to New York for sex could face a sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Tyler Streeter of New York appeared in U.S. District Court in Portland via video Thursday, according to News Center Maine. He faces one count of interstate transportation of a minor, a Class A felony with a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The girl allegedly involved was younger than 17 when she was reported missing in April, and then was found a couple of days later in New York with Streeter.

The Department of Homeland Security, New York's Norwich Police Department, and others contributed to the multi-state investigation, according to the The Evening Sun of Norwich, New York. A warrant for Streeter's arrest was issued Nov. 18, and he was arrested a few days later.

Streeter is a registered sex offender because of a 2017 conviction for engaging in sex with an 11-year-old girl.

Streeter waived his right to a bail hearing Thursday. He was ordered detained and remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.