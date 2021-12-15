Accused of brutally attacking a police officer at Genesis Hospital, Bernard Hayes Jr. pleads not guilty during his arraignment in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court. He faces up to three decades in prison if convicted.

ZANESVILLE — A Zanesville man accused of brutally attacking an officer at Genesis Hospital appeared in common pleas court Wednesday for his arraignment.

Bernard Hayes Jr., 47, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted aggravated murder, felonious assault on a peace officer, aggravated robbery and having a weapon under disability.

He faces a maximum prison sentence of 31 years and a minimum of nine if convicted.

According to Detective Sergeant Phil Michel of the Zanesville Police Department, Hayes attacked the Genesis police officer while receiving treatment at the hospital on Dec. 5.

The officer was hospitalized for a few days with head injuries and has since been released, Michel said.

While the aggravated robbery charge pertains to the officer's gun being stolen, Prosecutor Ron Welch said no shots were fired during the incident.

"We charged him with all the crimes that we felt were appropriate based upon the information we have," Welch said.

He commends the officers involved for their actions Sunday morning.

"The officers displayed a great deal of bravery and restraint in confronting what was a very violent situation," Welch said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer for a very speedy recovery."

Based on the weapon under disability charge, this is not the first time Hayes has been charged in a violent crime. In 2011, he was convicted of abduction. In that same case, he was also charged with domestic violence with two or more prior convictions.

Genesis has declined comment due to the pending investigation with the Zanesville Police Department, which is handling the matter.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Man accused of brutal attack on hospital officer pleads not guilty