Man accused in ‘brutal’ killing of his grandmother at her home, SC deputies say

A South Carolina man who lived with his grandmother is the chief suspect in her killing, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Travis Horton, 41, was charged with murder after turning himself in Thursday, Oct. 13, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The victim was identified as 88-year-old Betty Doris Horton, WYFF reported.

Investigators say her body was discovered around 10:30 a.m. Thursday at her home on Battleground Road in the Cowpens area of Spartanburg County. Cowpens is about 65 miles southwest of Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Family members had forced entry into the residence and located an elderly female who appeared lifeless and the victim of a brutal assault,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The family members provided a name and description of another family member who had been at the residence earlier ... and they also provided a tag number and a description of a truck that was missing.”

Daniel Horton turned himself in to the sheriff’s office around 11:30 a.m., while driving the missing truck, officials said.

“He never confessed, (but) forensic evidence on him and at the scene combined with statements from the witnesses led to enough probable cause for him to be charged,” officials said.

“He is the victim’s grandson, but a motive for the incident has yet to be determined.”

