Man accused of brutally attacking homeless man near Hall County gas station, deputies say

A man was arrested after being accused of attacking a homeless man near a gas station in early March.

Hall County sheriff officials said on March 8, deputies responded to reports of an attack on a 58-year-old man near a gas station on GA 13 and Atlanta Highway near Gaines Ferry Road.

The investigation revealed that the victim sustained multiple fractured vertebrae after the suspect slammed him into a firepit at his campsite. Officers said the suspect also stomped and kicked the victim while he was on the ground.

The victim was a homeless man who had been camping alone in the woods behind the gas station at the time of the attack.

Law enforcement officials found the victim lying near the gas station entrance with a swollen face, bruising and numerous abrasions. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies arrested 42-year-old Wayne Albert King and charged him with aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

It is unclear what prompted the attack.

The investigation remains ongoing.

