Man accused of brutally beating mom and daughter at gas station, causing crash on Mass. Pike

A man upset over a failed credit card transaction brutally beat a mother and her daughter at a gas station in Auburn and then caused a car wreck on the Massachusetts Turnpike as he fled the scene, authorities said.

Kyle Fitta, 30, of North Dighton, is facing charges including unarmed robbery, assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injuries, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of malicious destruction of property, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of an assault at a gas station on Route 12 on the morning of July 31 learned Fitta had allegedly attacked a 19-year-old store clerk, and her mother, who works as the manager, after he was unable to complete a transaction with his credit card.

In a news release, police said, “Both women were punched, kicked, and thrown against the store displays and floor.”

The teenage clerk suffered a broken nose, a black eye, and a cut above her left eye that required stitches. Her mother suffered a black eye, cuts and bruises, and a back injury.

Fitta then stole the mother’s phone and keys, fled onto Interstate 90, caused a crash, violently assault a motorist, and resisted arrest when troopers arrived at the scene, according to police.

An investigation remains ongoing.

