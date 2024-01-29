Man accused of brutally stabbing grandmother to death files an insanity defense

Joel Rakesh Thomas of Abilene stands accused of brutally stabbing his grandmother to death on June 14, 2021. According to court documents, Thomas allegedly got into an argument with his grandmother, Judi Powell Jones, and later admitted to striking her with a metal pipe from a microphone stand.

First-floor units at the southwest portion of Camelot Apartments in the 5200 block of Alamo Drive are bordered by tape as Abilene Police investigate the homicide of Judi Powell Jones on June 14, 2021.

Thomas was subsequently indicted in August 2021 and now faces a first-degree murder charge. On December 1, 2023, Judge Thomas M. Wheeler of the 350th District Court found Thomas competent to stand trial and requested the earliest possible trial date.

Before the trial could begin, however, defense attorney Trey Keith filed a shocking motion.

Insane or cold-blooded killer?

Defense attorney Trey Keith recently filed a "notice of intent to raise insanity defense" with the Taylor County Courthouse on January 22. In the notice, he writes that the defendant "was previously found 'incompetent,' and sent to North Texas State Hospital for competency restoration."

After Thomas was discharged from the hospital, he met with Keith, where he decided to file a motion for an insanity defense after discussing "the circumstances of the allegations."

According to Taylor County District Attorney James Hicks, the court will now "appoint an expert to evaluate the defendant for issues of mental illness or defect at the time of the offense."

He also said that "the state will have an opportunity after that evaluation is completed to have an expert of their own to evaluate the defendant based upon the findings presented."

If convicted, assistant District Attorney Dan Joiner notes that Jones could face 5-99 years or life in prison. If Thomas is "found not guilty by reason of insanity," he could be acquitted of the offense, according to Texas State Law, under Chapter 46C, insanity defense.

In that event, Thomas could be committed "to inpatient treatment or residential care," instead of serving prison time.

At the time of publication, Thomas remains incarcerated at the Taylor County Jail. Reporter-News will be closely following this case in the coming weeks.

All suspects are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

