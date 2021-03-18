Man accused of burglarizing Augusta church

Christopher Burns, Bangor Daily News, Maine
·1 min read

Mar. 18—A Millinocket man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly burglarized an Augusta church.

Brock A. Malone, 32, was charged with burglary, theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release, according to the Augusta Police Department.

Malone was allegedly spotted fleeing about 7 a.m. from First United Pentecostal Church on Wilson Street with tools and musical equipment valued at more than $2,000. He was quickly apprehended by police and the items recovered.

Kevin D. Lully, the deputy chief of the Augusta police, credited an anonymous community member for relaying a tip that led to Malone's quick arrest.

"Had it not been for this engaged community member, our Police department may not have heard about the Burglary until Malone was well out of our community," Lully said Wednesday afternoon.

