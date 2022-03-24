Man accused of burglarizing building under construction

Mar. 24—The Free Press

MANKATO — A Cleveland man faces felony burglary charges after being accused of stealing from a Mankato construction site last week.

Kyle Russell Wolfe, 27, was charged with a felony for burglary as well as felonies for theft and drug possession in Blue Earth County District Court.

A business manager reported someone had broken into and stolen items from a building under construction March 17, according to a criminal complaint. Missing items, ranging from a circular saw to a nailer to a stereo, reportedly added up to about $1,454 in value.

Surveillance footage allegedly showed Wolfe and a woman had been at the site in a Honda Accord. Police traced the car's license plate to an apartment in Mankato.

The complaint states people in the apartment denied Wolfe was there, but an officer reported seeing him in a corner trying to avoid detection. After arresting Wolfe, the officer found a vial on him with methamphetamine inside.

During a search of the residence, officers reported discovering various tools, clothing matching what Wolfe had on in the surveillance footage, and drug paraphernalia.

Wolfe allegedly told investigators a woman contacted him March 17 saying she needed a way to make money and told him to bring her to a construction site. He claimed a door to the building was open, and the woman was the one who went inside and took power tools.

He identified himself and the woman in surveillance photos, and reportedly admitted to helping carry the tools to the car. Afterward, he said he brought her somewhere to get picked up with the stolen items but didn't know who was picking her up.

A search of the Honda Accord turned up several tools matching what was stolen from the site, according to the complaint.

