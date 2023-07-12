A man is accused of burglarizing a Centre County store — and returning 2 weeks later

Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect that was twice accused of burglarizing the same Uni-Mart in Howard within a span of two weeks.

According to police, a 6-foot-1 white man — who weighs about 180 to 200 pounds — was observed around 3:30 a.m. Monday using a hammer to smash the glass door of the Uni-Mart’s main entrance at 208 Walnut St. Two weeks prior, around 2:30 a.m. June 27, police believe the same man ripped a cash register off the counter and stole a box of cash. (State police said, upon arrival, the front door was open and a skills machine was moved out of the way.)

Police said the man was wearing all black clothing, red and gray gloves, black shoes and a black Reebok hoodie.

In surveillance video of the most recent burglary, the suspect can be seen attempting to run outside with the money drawer. Not realizing the drawer is attached with a cord, he proceeds to pull down several large items from the front counter, including a case of lottery tickets, before stumbling and then running off.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police (Rockview) at 814-355-7545.