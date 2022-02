Oxygen

An Oklahoma death row inmate was executed on Thursday morning for his role in a 2005 quadruple homicide. Gilbert Postelle, 35, was pronounced dead at 10:14 a.m. after the state executed him via lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, according to ABC affiliate KOCO 5. The execution came just one month after Postelle and another inmate on death row for separate crimes sought temporary injunctions ahead of their executions and to die by firing squad, as reported by the AP. The men arg